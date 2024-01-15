© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Busy Brain Cure – The Eight-Week Plan to Find Focus, Tame Anxiety, and Sleep Again”

authorBy Dan Skinner
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Romie Mushtaq talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Busy Brain Cure – The Eight-Week Plan to Find Focus, Tame Anxiety, and Sleep Again.” Dr. Mushtaq is a board-certified physician, award-winning wellness speaker, and the founder of “brainSHIFT at Work.” She brings together over 20 years of experience and research in neurology, integrative medicine, and mindfulness. She is on a mission to transform mental health and wellness in the workplace and currently works with Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes, & global associations.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
