Conversations

“We Dream a World – Carrying the Light from my Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King.”

By Dan Skinner
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Yolanda Renee King talks with host Dan Skinner about her picture book, “We Dream a World – Carrying the Light from my Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King.” Yolanda Renee King never met her grandfather, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But she is one of the countless activists inspired by his words and actions. She is the first and only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. She was named after her aunt, Yolanda King. Dr. King and his wife Coretta helped change the course of history by spreading a message of equality for all people, regardless of their race or color. Inspired by the path set by her grandparents, Yolanda is trailblazing her own way forward.

Tags
Conversations Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Children's Bookcivil rightsactivism
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
