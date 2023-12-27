© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Recipe for a Good Life" - A Novel by Lesley Crewe

By Dan Skinner
Published December 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Lesley Crewe talks with host Dan Skinner about her novel, "Recipe for a Good Life." Set in the 1950's, this novel is about an author who leaves the big city and retreats to a rural area to rekindle her writing career and face some of the issues creating her writer's block. She learns you don't have to have everything to have it all. Crewe is the bestselling author of 13 novels, including “Nosy Parker,” “The Spoon Stealer,” and “Relative Happiness,” which was adapted into a feature film.

Tags
Conversations Fiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes