"Recipe for a Good Life" - A Novel by Lesley Crewe

On this edition of Conversations, Lesley Crewe talks with host Dan Skinner about her novel, "Recipe for a Good Life." Set in the 1950's, this novel is about an author who leaves the big city and retreats to a rural area to rekindle her writing career and face some of the issues creating her writer's block. She learns you don't have to have everything to have it all. Crewe is the bestselling author of 13 novels, including “Nosy Parker,” “The Spoon Stealer,” and “Relative Happiness,” which was adapted into a feature film.