"Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World" by Tui T. Sutherland

On this edition of Conversations Tui T. Sutherland talks with host Dan Skinner about "Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World." Sutherland is the author of the New York Times and USAToday bestselling “Wings of Fire” series, the “Menagerie” trilogy, and the “Pet Trouble series.” In the Dragon World, the Dragon Clans rule the land and have a long history of culture and arts. Dragons regard humans as small annoying pests, who are not capable of the degree of sophistication common to dragons. Can dragons and humans learn to understand and respect each other?