“Snowmen’s Twelve Nights of Christmas” - A Picture Book

Just in time for the holidays, author Caralyn Buehner and illustrator Mark Buehner, bring us another in their series of books featuring snowmen, “Snowmen’s Twelve Nights of Christmas.” On this edition of Conversations, Caralyn Buehner talks with host Dan Skinner about the series and this latest book. The Buehners are the New York Times bestselling team behind numerous children’s picture books. In addition to the popular Snowmen series, their books include “Super Dog: The Heart of a Hero,” “A Job for Wittilda,” “The Escape of Marvin the Ape,” “The Queen of Style” and many more. More information, and the sing along cue cards Caralyn describes in the interview can be found at buehnerbooks.com.