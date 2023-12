On this edition of Conversations, Lisandro Perez talks wit host Dan Skinner about "The House on G Street: A Cuban Family Saga." The book examines Cuba's history through the experiences of Perez's family. Perez is a Professor in the Department of Latin American and Latinx Studies at John Jay College, City University of New York… And he is the author of “Sugar, Cigars, and Revolution: The Making of Cuban New York.”