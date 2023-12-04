© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Power Five: Essential Foods for Optimum Health”

By Dan Skinner
Published December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Michael Crupain talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Power Five: Essential Foods for Optimum Health.” Dr. Crupain is senior vice president, clinical operations, of Sharecare, the leading digital health company in the United States. He is a board-certified preventative medicine physician, a multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, and author of the best-selling books “What to Eat When” and the “What to Eat When Cookbook.” Dr, Crupain is a self-described "Foodie" says eating healthy is easy when the food is delicious.

Conversations Non-FictionCookbookhealthy options
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Dan Skinner
