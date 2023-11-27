“Best of the World: 1,000 Destinations of a Lifetime” from National Geographic

On this edition of Conversations, Allyson Johnson talks with Host Dan Skinner about National Geographic’s “Best of the World: 1,000 Destinations of a Lifetime.” Johnson is a senior editor for National Geographic books, where she publishes travel, photography, cookbooks, and illustrated reference titles. She is the editor behind some of the books, featured in the past on Conversations, including the books in the “5,000 Ideas” series with Joe Yogerst, and “The Blue Zones Kitchen” and “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer” by Dan Buettner.