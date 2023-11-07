On this edition of Conversations, Shannon Messenger talks with host Dan Skinner about "Keeper of the Lost Cities - The Graphic Novel, Part 1." Messenger is the “New York Times” and “USA TODAY” bestselling author of the award-winning middle grade series, “Keeper of the Lost Cities,” as well as the “Sky Fall” series for young adults. She discusses the process of translating her prose novel into a graphic novel, selecting an illustrator, and special extras for readers in the back pages of the book.