© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Greeking Out: Epic Retellings of Classic Greek Myths"

By Dan Skinner
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes join host Dan Skinner to discuss "Greeking Out: Epic Retellings of Classic Greek Myths." Kenny Curtis has more than 30 years in children’s programming as a performer, writer, and producer. He is one of the creators of National Geographic Kids’ “Greeking Out’ podcast series, which he hosts and cowrites alongside his daughter, professional writer Jillian Hughes. Together, Kenny and Jillian have helped develop a number of well-known kids content offerings for partners and platforms like Pinna, Tinkercast, Kidz Bop, and 8 Pound Gorilla Records. But Kenny may be best known as the human behind the long-running radio program “The Animal Farm” on SiriusXM’s original family music channel, “Kids Place Live.”

Tags
Conversations FictionGreek MythologyNational Geographic Kids
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes