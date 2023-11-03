On this edition of Conversations, Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes join host Dan Skinner to discuss "Greeking Out: Epic Retellings of Classic Greek Myths." Kenny Curtis has more than 30 years in children’s programming as a performer, writer, and producer. He is one of the creators of National Geographic Kids’ “Greeking Out’ podcast series, which he hosts and cowrites alongside his daughter, professional writer Jillian Hughes. Together, Kenny and Jillian have helped develop a number of well-known kids content offerings for partners and platforms like Pinna, Tinkercast, Kidz Bop, and 8 Pound Gorilla Records. But Kenny may be best known as the human behind the long-running radio program “The Animal Farm” on SiriusXM’s original family music channel, “Kids Place Live.”