Conversations

“Invisible Wonders: Photographs of the Hidden World”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Anand Varma talks with host Dan Skinner about “Invisible Wonders: Photographs of the Hidden World.” Varma has photographed numerous stories for National Geographic magazine, including “Mindsuckers,” a 2014 cover story about parasites that control the minds of their hosts, which won the World Press Award for best nature story. In 2022, he established the National Geographic WonderLab to push the boundaries of how we visualize the natural world.

Conversations Non-FictionNational Geographicsciencephotography
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
