On this edition of Conversations, Anand Varma talks with host Dan Skinner about “Invisible Wonders: Photographs of the Hidden World.” Varma has photographed numerous stories for National Geographic magazine, including “Mindsuckers,” a 2014 cover story about parasites that control the minds of their hosts, which won the World Press Award for best nature story. In 2022, he established the National Geographic WonderLab to push the boundaries of how we visualize the natural world.