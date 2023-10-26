© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Pictures of Time" - One Photographer's Vision of How Life Works

By Dan Skinner
Published October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, David Alexander talks with host Dan Skinner about "Pictures of Time." Alexander’s credits in his commercial photography career are too numerous to mention. Some highlights include photographing The Eagles’ “Hotel California” album cover, the “Blues Brothers’” album covers and movie poster, and “The Terminator” movie poster, and others. He also photographed album covers for Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, James Brown, and Tina Turner, just to name a few. You can see the complete book at https://picturesoftime.com/

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
