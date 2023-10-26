"Pictures of Time" - One Photographer's Vision of How Life Works

On this edition of Conversations, David Alexander talks with host Dan Skinner about "Pictures of Time." Alexander’s credits in his commercial photography career are too numerous to mention. Some highlights include photographing The Eagles’ “Hotel California” album cover, the “Blues Brothers’” album covers and movie poster, and “The Terminator” movie poster, and others. He also photographed album covers for Aretha Franklin, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, James Brown, and Tina Turner, just to name a few. You can see the complete book at https://picturesoftime.com/