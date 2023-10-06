© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Ray Padgett talks with host Dan Skinner about “Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members.” Padgett is a music writer based in Burlington, Vermont. His previous books include “Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time,” and, in the 33 1/3 series, “I’m Your Fan: The Songs of Leonard Cohen.” His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, SPIN, Vice, and MOJO. And he writes he writes the Substack newsletter Flagging Down the Double E’s, about Bob Dylan in concert.

Conversations Non-Fictionmusichistory
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
