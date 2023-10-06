On this edition of Conversations, Ray Padgett talks with host Dan Skinner about “Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members.” Padgett is a music writer based in Burlington, Vermont. His previous books include “Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time,” and, in the 33 1/3 series, “I’m Your Fan: The Songs of Leonard Cohen.” His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, SPIN, Vice, and MOJO. And he writes he writes the Substack newsletter Flagging Down the Double E’s, about Bob Dylan in concert.

