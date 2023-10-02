© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the Covid-19 Pandemic”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this Edition of Conversations, Robert Jay Lifton talks with host Dan Skinner about “Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the Covid-19 Pandemic.” Lifton, now 97 years old, is a psychiatrist and a pioneer in the field of psychohistory, known for his studies of the psychological causes and effects of war and political violence. He previously taught at Yale, Harvard, and the City University of New York and is the author of over twenty books.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionmental healthpsychiatrySurvival
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
