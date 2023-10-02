On this Edition of Conversations, Robert Jay Lifton talks with host Dan Skinner about “Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the Covid-19 Pandemic.” Lifton, now 97 years old, is a psychiatrist and a pioneer in the field of psychohistory, known for his studies of the psychological causes and effects of war and political violence. He previously taught at Yale, Harvard, and the City University of New York and is the author of over twenty books.