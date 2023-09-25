© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Great Outdoors U.S.A.: 1,000 Adventures Across All 50 States”

By Dan Skinner
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Allyson Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about “Great Outdoors U.S.A.: 1,000 Adventures Across All 50 States.” The book contains 20 adventures for each state. The activities range from physically engaging adventures like bungee jumping and rock climbing to calming walks through botanical gardens. Johnson is a senior editor for National Geographic books, where she publishes travel, photography, cookbooks, and illustrated reference titles.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionNational Geographicnature
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes