On this edition of Conversations, Allyson Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about “Great Outdoors U.S.A.: 1,000 Adventures Across All 50 States.” The book contains 20 adventures for each state. The activities range from physically engaging adventures like bungee jumping and rock climbing to calming walks through botanical gardens. Johnson is a senior editor for National Geographic books, where she publishes travel, photography, cookbooks, and illustrated reference titles.