On this edition of Conversations, Karen Pierce talks with host Dan Skinner about her cookbook, “Recipes for Murder: 66 Dishes that Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie.” Pierce is a detective-fiction devotee, food lover, and an Agatha Christie super fan. She has attended and volunteered at several Anthony Boucher Memorial World Mystery Conventions and has taken pilgrimages to Torquay and Greenway House, Christie’s hometown, and home.