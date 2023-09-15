© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Recipes for Murder: 66 Dishes that Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie”

By Dan Skinner
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Karen Pierce talks with host Dan Skinner about her cookbook, “Recipes for Murder: 66 Dishes that Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie.” Pierce is a detective-fiction devotee, food lover, and an Agatha Christie super fan. She has attended and volunteered at several Anthony Boucher Memorial World Mystery Conventions and has taken pilgrimages to Torquay and Greenway House, Christie’s hometown, and home.

Conversations Non-FictionCookbook
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's <i>Conversations</i> program.
Latest Episodes