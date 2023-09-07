On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Breheny Wallace talks with host Dan Skinner about “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic – and What We Can Do About It.” Wallace is an award-winning journalist and social commentator covering parenting and lifestyle trends. She is a frequent contributor to “The Wall Street Journal” and “The Washington Post.” After graduating from Harvard, Jennifer began her career in television at "60 Minutes," where she worked as a journalist for many years.

