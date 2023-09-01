"Carina Felina" - A Children's Picture Book Based on a Folk Tale

On this edition of Conversations, Carmen Agra Deedy talks with host Dan Skinner about “Carina Felina," which is based on a folk tale. Agra Deedy is an internationally known storyteller, and the author of fifteen books for children. Her award-winning books include “The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet!,” “Martina the Beautiful Cockroach,” and her New York Times bestseller “14 Cows for America.” Carmen was born in Havana, Cuba, and lives with her family in Atlanta, Georgia.