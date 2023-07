On this edition of Conversations, Kevin Sites talks with host Dan Skinner about his novel, “The Ocean Above Me.” Sites is an award-winning journalist, author, and university professor. He has worked as a reporter for more than thirty years, half of that covering war and disaster for ABC, NBC, CNN, Yahoo News, and Vice News. He’s the author of three books on war, “In the Hot Zone,” “The Things They Cannot Say,” and “Swimming with Warlords.”