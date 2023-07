On this edition of Conversations, Alden Wicker talks with host Dan Skinner about "To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick – And How We Can Fight Back.” Wicker is an award-winning journalist and sustainable-fashion expert, as well as the founder and editor-in-chief of EcoCult.com. She has published investigative pieces for “The New York Times,” “Vogue,” and “Wired.”