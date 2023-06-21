© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Last Canto of the Dead" - The Conclusion of the "Outlaw Saints" Duology

By Dan Skinner
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Daniel José Older talks with host Dan Skinner about he concluding novel in his “Outlaw Saints” series, “Last Canto of the Dead.” Older is a New York Times best-selling author of works of urban and historical fantasy for adults, young adults, and middle grade readers. In addition to the “Outlaw Saints,” his series include “Bone Street Rumba,” “Dactyl Hill Squad,” and “The Shadowshaper Cypher.” He has also written two standalone novels, three Star Wars novels, and numerous short stories. This novel is part of the "Rick Riordan Presents" series.

Conversations FictionFantasyRick Riodan PresentsLatino
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
