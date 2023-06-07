On this edition of Conversations, Alex Segura talks with host Dan Skinner about his novel in the Marvel Universe, “Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.” Segura is an acclaimed, award-winning writer of novels, comic books, short stories, and podcasts. He is the author of the noir novel “Secret Identity,” “Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall,” and the Pete Fernandez Mystery series including “Dangerous Ends,” “Blackout,” and “Miami Midnight.” He has also written comic books including the superhero noir “The Black Ghost,” “The Dusk,” and “The Awakened.”

