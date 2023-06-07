© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Alex Segura talks with host Dan Skinner about his novel in the Marvel Universe, “Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.” Segura is an acclaimed, award-winning writer of novels, comic books, short stories, and podcasts. He is the author of the noir novel “Secret Identity,” “Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall,” and the Pete Fernandez Mystery series including “Dangerous Ends,” “Blackout,” and “Miami Midnight.” He has also written comic books including the superhero noir “The Black Ghost,” “The Dusk,” and “The Awakened.”

Tags
Conversations FictionMarvel Universe
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes