On this edition of Conversations, Vincent D'Onofrio talks with host Dan Skinner about his debut picture book, “Pigs Can’t Look Up.” D’Onofrio is an Emmy-Nominated actor, producer, director, writer, and author. He has appeared in the "Dare Devil" Marvel series, "Men in Black," "Full Metal Jacket" and many more roles for movies, television, and theatre. He is also the author of "Mutha: Stuff and Things."