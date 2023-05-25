On this edition of Conversations, Jennie Romer talks with host Dan Skinner about "Can I Recycle This? - A Kid’s Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics.” Romer is a lawyer, sustainability expert, founder of PlasticBagLaws.org, and former legal associate for the Surfrider Foundation’s Plastic Pollution Initiative. She currently serves in a leadership role at the US Environmental Protection Agency. Spoke to us in her personal capacity as an author about the children's version of her previous "Can I Recycle This Book?" for adults.