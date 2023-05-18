© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child’s Motivation”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Ellen Braaten talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest book, “Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child’s Motivation.” Braaten, PhD, is a prominent psychologist, researcher, speaker, and author. She is Executive Director of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School, and Visiting Professor at Charles University in Prague. Dr. Braaten is widely recognized for her expertise in pediatric neuropsychological and psychological assessment, particularly in the areas of assessing learning disabilities and attentional disorders.

Conversations Non-Ficitonchildren's issuesmental healthMotivation
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
