On this edition of Conversations, Ellen Braaten talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest book, “Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child’s Motivation.” Braaten, PhD, is a prominent psychologist, researcher, speaker, and author. She is Executive Director of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School, and Visiting Professor at Charles University in Prague. Dr. Braaten is widely recognized for her expertise in pediatric neuropsychological and psychological assessment, particularly in the areas of assessing learning disabilities and attentional disorders.

