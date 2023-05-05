On this edition of Conversations, Blythe Roberson talks with host Dan Skinner about her adventures on a two month road trip she humorously chronicles in “America the Beautiful? – One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Traveled.” Roberson is a comedian, a humor writer, and author of “How to Date Men When You Hate Men.” She has written for “The New Yorker,” “Cosmopolitan,” “Esquire,” to name a few, and for the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!”