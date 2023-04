On this edition of Conversations, Timothy Egan talks with host Dan Skinner about “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them.” Egan is a Pulitzer Prize—winning reporter and the author of nine other books, including “A Pilgrimage to Eternity,” “The Immortal Irishman,” and “The Worst Hard Time.”