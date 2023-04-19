"Big Tree" - A Tale of Two Sycamore Seeds and the Fate of the World
On this edition of Conversations, Brian Selznick talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest illustrated novel, “Big Tree.” Selznick began his career as a bookseller at Eeyore's Books for Children in New York City and has worked as a puppeteer and a set designer. His books have sold millions of copies and garnered numerous awards worldwide. His previous books include the genre-defying trilogy of best-selling novels, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” (which was made into the movie “Hugo”), “Wonderstruck,” and “The Marvels.”