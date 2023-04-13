On this edition of Conversations, Pooja Lakshmin, MD talks with host Dan Skinner about “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included).” Dr. Lakshmin is a board-certified psychiatrist, “New York Times” contributor, and a leading voice at the intersection of mental health and gender, focused on helping women and people from marginalized communities escape the tyranny of self-care. In 2020, Lakshmin founded Gemma — a physician led women’s mental health education platform centering impact and equity.

