© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

“Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness"

By Dan Skinner
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Real Self-Care.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Pooja Lakshmin, MD talks with host Dan Skinner about “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included).” Dr. Lakshmin is a board-certified psychiatrist, “New York Times” contributor, and a leading voice at the intersection of mental health and gender, focused on helping women and people from marginalized communities escape the tyranny of self-care. In 2020, Lakshmin founded Gemma — a physician led women’s mental health education platform centering impact and equity.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionwomen's healthmental health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes