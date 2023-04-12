"Zeus the Mighty - The Voyage on the Oddest Sea"

What happens when an overconfident hamster believes he is Zeus? On this edition of Conversations, Crispin Boyer talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest installment in the "Zeus the Mighty" series, "The Voyage on the Oddest Sea." Boyer has written more than 20 books for National Geographic Kids, covering topics that young readers find fascinating, from bugs to boogers, ninjas to knights, sharks to cyborgs. “Zeus the Mighty” is Boyer’s middle-grade fiction series.