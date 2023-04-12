© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"Zeus the Mighty - The Voyage on the Oddest Sea"

By Dan Skinner
Published April 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Zeus The Mighty - Oddest Sea.jpg

What happens when an overconfident hamster believes he is Zeus? On this edition of Conversations, Crispin Boyer talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest installment in the "Zeus the Mighty" series, "The Voyage on the Oddest Sea." Boyer has written more than 20 books for National Geographic Kids, covering topics that young readers find fascinating, from bugs to boogers, ninjas to knights, sharks to cyborgs. “Zeus the Mighty” is Boyer’s middle-grade fiction series.

Tags
Conversations FictionMiddle Grade ReadersGreek Mythology
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes