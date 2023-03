On this edition of Conversations, Nancy Regan talks with host Dan Skinner about her book, “From Showing Off to Showing Up: An Impostor’s Journey from Perfect to Present.” Regan is a professional communicator and actor, and presentation coach. Her television career includes being the national host of “Good Morning Canada” and “That News Show,” as well as the host of CTV Atlantic’s “Live at 5” for fifteen years in Canada.