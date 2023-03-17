On this edition of Conversations, Jack Kavanagh talks with host Dan Skinner about his National Geographic book, “Always Ireland – An Insider’s Tour of the Emerald Isle.”

Kavanagh grew up in County Wicklow, known as the “Garden of Ireland.” He began his career in journalism at the “Irish Press” in Dublin and has gone on to write widely on travel, culture, current affairs, and sports for “National Geographic Traveler,” “The Globalist,” “The Independent,” and “In Dublin” magazine.