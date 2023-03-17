© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Always Ireland - An Insider's Tour of the Emerald Isle"

By Dan Skinner
Published March 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Always Ireland.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Jack Kavanagh talks with host Dan Skinner about his National Geographic book, “Always Ireland – An Insider’s Tour of the Emerald Isle.”
Kavanagh grew up in County Wicklow, known as the “Garden of Ireland.” He began his career in journalism at the “Irish Press” in Dublin and has gone on to write widely on travel, culture, current affairs, and sports for “National Geographic Traveler,” “The Globalist,” “The Independent,” and “In Dublin” magazine.

