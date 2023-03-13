© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"100 Trails 5000 Ideas" by Joe Yogerst

By Dan Skinner
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
On this edition of Conversations, Joe Yogerst talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest collaboration with National Geographic, “100 Cities, 5,000 Ideas - Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do.” Yogerst is an editor, writer, photographer, and speaker. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including the “Washington Post,” “Los Angeles Times,” and “National Geographic Traveler.” In addition to being a novelist and children’s book author, he has contributed to more than 40 National Geographic books.

Tags
Conversations BookNon-FictionNational Geographictravel
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
Dan Skinner
