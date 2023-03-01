On this edition of Conversations, Mackenzi Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel set in the Marvel universe, “The Winter Soldier: Cold Front.” Lee is the New York Times Best-Selling author of the Marvel Rebels and Renegades series which includes “Loki: Where Mischief Lies” and “Gamora and Nebula: Sisters in Arms.” She is also the author of the nonfiction book “Bygone Badass Broads,” a collection of short biographies of forgotten women from history.

