© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

Feeling Stressed Out? "The Stress Prescription" by Elissa Epel, PhD

Published January 13, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
The Stress Prescripton.jpg

Feeling stressed out? On this edition of Conversations, Elissa Epel talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Stress Prescription – 7 Days to More Joy and Ease.” Epel is an internationally renowned health psychologist who is focusing on how to live well and thrive with existential stress, despite the challenges we face personally and globally. She is a professor at UCSF and the director of UCSF’s Aging, Metabolism, and Emotion Center. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, past president of Academy of Behavioral Medicine, and serves on scientific advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health.

Tags
Conversations BookNon-FictionStressmental health
Latest Episodes