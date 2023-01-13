Feeling Stressed Out? "The Stress Prescription" by Elissa Epel, PhD

Feeling stressed out? On this edition of Conversations, Elissa Epel talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Stress Prescription – 7 Days to More Joy and Ease.” Epel is an internationally renowned health psychologist who is focusing on how to live well and thrive with existential stress, despite the challenges we face personally and globally. She is a professor at UCSF and the director of UCSF’s Aging, Metabolism, and Emotion Center. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, past president of Academy of Behavioral Medicine, and serves on scientific advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health.

