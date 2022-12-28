© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Blue Zones American Kitchen" by Dan Buettner

By Dan Skinner
Published December 28, 2022 at 2:00 AM AKST
On this edition of Conversations, Dan Buettner talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Blue Zones American Kitchen – 100 Recipes to Live to 100.” Buettner is the founder of Blue Zones, an organization that helps Americans live longer, healthier, happier lives. His groundbreaking work on longevity led to his 2005 National Geographic cover story “The Secrets of Long Life” and four national best-sellers: “The Blue Zones,” “Thrive,” “The Blue Zones Solution,” and “The Blue Zones Kitchen.” He is also the author of “The Blue Zones of Happiness.”

