Conversations

"Circle Round: The Great Ball Game" by Rebecca Sheir

By Dan Skinner
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM AKST
On this edition of Conversations, Rebecca Sheir talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Great Ball Game” the third in a series of books inspired by folktales. Sheir is the author of the “Circle Round” books, and the host, writer, and producer of the “Circle Round” storytelling podcast. Sheir is also a public radio reporter, whose stories have been featured on “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Here & Now,” “The Splendid Table,” and “Marketplace.”

