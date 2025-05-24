© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday May 24th, 2025

Published May 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

This week's live session is with Virga, 'prairie gaze' from Lawrence, with studio performance of tracks from their sophomore release "Eremocene" and studio interview, plus new releases and another preview of some June festivals

105 Live Playlist

  1. Dreams Tonite - Flora from Kansas
  2. Smily About Something - David Luther
  3. Baptism - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
  4. Iowa Gambling Task [105 Live Session] - Virga
  5. Alice [105 Live Session] - Virga
  6. Three Fires [105 Live Session] - Virga
  7. Hard Times in Wyandotte County - The Matchsellers
  8. Off Somewhere Else - Kiefer Luttrell
  9. On Time - Social Cinema
  10. Somersaults - Kat King
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes