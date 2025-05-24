105 Live: Saturday May 24th, 2025
This week's live session is with Virga, 'prairie gaze' from Lawrence, with studio performance of tracks from their sophomore release "Eremocene" and studio interview, plus new releases and another preview of some June festivals
105 Live Playlist
- Dreams Tonite - Flora from Kansas
- Smily About Something - David Luther
- Baptism - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
- Iowa Gambling Task [105 Live Session] - Virga
- Alice [105 Live Session] - Virga
- Three Fires [105 Live Session] - Virga
- Hard Times in Wyandotte County - The Matchsellers
- Off Somewhere Else - Kiefer Luttrell
- On Time - Social Cinema
- Somersaults - Kat King