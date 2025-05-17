105 Live: Saturday May 17th, 2025
Our live guest is Lawrence's reggae outfit, Page 7, with a set recorded live at The Bottleneck, plus new music from the Flint Hills, and a sneak peak at the first of many KS music festivals this summer.
105 Live Playlist #2507
- Concept of Love - Cheery
- Do It To Me - Jamogi & The Jammers
- URAQT - Billy Eberling
- Blackbird [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
- Get My Share - The Freedom Affair
- Tallgrass - Beth Watts Nelson
- Bounce and Twirl [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
- Not A Free Country [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
- Perfection [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
- Baby's Coming Home [Flew The Coop Session] - Natalie Prauser