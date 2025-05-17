© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday May 17th, 2025

Published May 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Photo by Fally Afani for I Heart Local Music

Our live guest is Lawrence's reggae outfit, Page 7, with a set recorded live at The Bottleneck, plus new music from the Flint Hills, and a sneak peak at the first of many KS music festivals this summer.

105 Live Playlist #2507

  1. Concept of Love - Cheery
  2. Do It To Me - Jamogi & The Jammers
  3. URAQT - Billy Eberling
  4. Blackbird [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
  5. Blackbird [Live at The Bottleneck]- Page 7
  6. Get My Share - The Freedom Affair
  7. Tallgrass - Beth Watts Nelson
  8. Bounce and Twirl [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
  9. Not A Free Country [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
  10. Perfection [Live at The Bottleneck] - Page 7
  11. Baby's Coming Home [Flew The Coop Session] - Natalie Prauser
