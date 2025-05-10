105 Live: Saturday May 10th, 202

© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Published May 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

On 105 Live this week, we spotlight Flew The Coop Sessions, a live music video series produced in Kansas City. We'll hear selected live tracks from the sessions and talk with producer Cody Boston.

105 Live Playlist

All tracks were recorded and produced by Flew The Coop Sessions!
https://www.coopsessions.com/

  1. Foxfire - Nightosphere
  2. Wild Horse - Kirstie Lynn & Galen Clark
  3. I'm on Fire - The Swallowtails
  4. This Ain't Love - Saving Miles Lemon
  5. Sarah - Daniel Gum
  6. 2 Streams - Malek Azrael
  7. Cowboy - Liney Blu
  8. Te Part El Alma - Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices

