© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday May 3rd, 2025

Published May 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

An encore broadcast of our live session with The Roseline, plus tracks from Lauren Lovelle, TtristanstarR, Exit 13 Band, Kaw Tikis and more.

105 Live #2505 Playlist

  1. The Prowl - Kaw Tikis
  2. Northwind - Camille Nolan
  3. I Don't Want to Cry - BG & The Bunch
  4. Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
  5. Ghost Writer [105 Live Session] - The Roseline 
  6. Keystone of the Heart [105 Live Session] - The Roseline 
  7. Purple Balloon [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
  8. In My Genes - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  9. Where the Whiskey Pours - Exit 13 Band
  10. Comfort Zone - TtristanstarR
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes