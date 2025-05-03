105 Live: Saturday May 3rd, 2025
An encore broadcast of our live session with The Roseline, plus tracks from Lauren Lovelle, TtristanstarR, Exit 13 Band, Kaw Tikis and more.
105 Live #2505 Playlist
- The Prowl - Kaw Tikis
- Northwind - Camille Nolan
- I Don't Want to Cry - BG & The Bunch
- Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- Ghost Writer [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- Keystone of the Heart [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- Purple Balloon [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
- In My Genes - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- Where the Whiskey Pours - Exit 13 Band
- Comfort Zone - TtristanstarR