© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday April 19th, 2025

Published April 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Fally Afani for I Heart Local Music
Fally Afani for I Heart Local Music

This week on 105 Live we showcase music from Baldwin City, Kansas City, Hays, KS and a live session with 8 piece funk and soul outfit, The Band That Saved The World, recorded live at The Bottleneck

105 Live Playlist

  1. I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
  2. Invisible World - Means Motive
  3. Take Me Back - Megan Luttrell
  4. Ain't No Good [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  5. Way of the World [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  6. Lust [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World feat. VCMN
  7. Dee Jam > Pretty Lies (Live) - 80 Proof Alice
  8. Fine - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
  9. Don't Need 2 B Rich [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  10. Need 2 Be [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World feat. VCMN
  11. Secret Sunshine [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  12. Summer Baloons - Kaw Tikis
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes