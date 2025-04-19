105 Live: Saturday April 19th, 2025
This week on 105 Live we showcase music from Baldwin City, Kansas City, Hays, KS and a live session with 8 piece funk and soul outfit, The Band That Saved The World, recorded live at The Bottleneck
105 Live Playlist
- I Don't See It Coming - Greygarden
- Invisible World - Means Motive
- Take Me Back - Megan Luttrell
- Ain't No Good [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- Way of the World [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- Lust [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World feat. VCMN
- Dee Jam > Pretty Lies (Live) - 80 Proof Alice
- Fine - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
- Don't Need 2 B Rich [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- Need 2 Be [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World feat. VCMN
- Secret Sunshine [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- Summer Baloons - Kaw Tikis