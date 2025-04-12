105 Live: Saturday April 12th, 2025
New releases from LYXE, Fullbloods and Julie Bennett Hume, plus our live session recorded on the stage of the Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS with Wichita math-rock duo, Yae.
105 Live Playlist
- Sad Surfer - LYXE
- 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
- Begin Again - The Whips
- Jellyfish Brains [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- Coalesce [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- If I Can Only Remember [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- Writing It Down - Fullbloods
- I Feel A Chill - Julie Bennett Hume
- Flower Song [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- Embodiment of the Other [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- A priori [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
- Wicked Wits - Barefoot Cult