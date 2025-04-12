© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday April 12th, 2025

Published April 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Patrick Heath Patrick Heath

New releases from LYXE, Fullbloods and Julie Bennett Hume, plus our live session recorded on the stage of the Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS with Wichita math-rock duo, Yae.

105 Live Playlist

  1. Sad Surfer - LYXE
  2. 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
  3. Begin Again - The Whips
  4. Jellyfish Brains [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  5. Coalesce [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  6. If I Can Only Remember [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  7. Writing It Down - Fullbloods
  8. I Feel A Chill - Julie Bennett Hume
  9. Flower Song [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  10. Embodiment of the Other [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  11. A priori [Live at the Bottleneck] - Yae
  12. Wicked Wits - Barefoot Cult
