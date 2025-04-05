105 Live: April 5th, 2025
New releases from Til Willis, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, David Luther, Eddie Moore and more, plus live session with John Depew, singer-songwriter hailing from Arlington, Kansas.
105 Live Playlist #2501
- Ten Miles of Days - Til Willis
- Don't Look Down - Hembree
- Fumbling - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
- Piñons [Live at KPR] - John Depew
- God of the Gaps [Live at KPR] - John Depew
- Wrecking Bay - David Luther
- Dirty Water - Pretend Friend
- One Way Ticket - Barefoot Cult
- Bell of Hope [Live at KPR] - John Depew
- In The Kitchen - Eddie Moore