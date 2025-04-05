© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: April 5th, 2025

Published April 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

New releases from Til Willis, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, David Luther, Eddie Moore and more, plus live session with John Depew, singer-songwriter hailing from Arlington, Kansas.

105 Live Playlist #2501

  1. Ten Miles of Days - Til Willis
  2. Don't Look Down - Hembree
  3. Fumbling - Danielle Ate The Sandwich
  4. Piñons [Live at KPR] - John Depew
  5. God of the Gaps [Live at KPR] - John Depew
  6. Wrecking Bay - David Luther
  7. Dirty Water - Pretend Friend
  8. One Way Ticket - Barefoot Cult
  9. Bell of Hope [Live at KPR] - John Depew
  10. In The Kitchen - Eddie Moore
