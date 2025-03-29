© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: March 29th, 2025

Published March 29, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

This week's show is dedicated to the 30 years of KJHK's Farmer's Ball! Guests Gus Ketchell and Gracie Hughes give us a run down of this 31st year of the band competition, along with a selection of tracks from past winners.

105 Live Playlist

  1. Forget the Odds - Decisive Drama
  2. Foster Oregon - Vitreous Humor
  3. Mystery of My Bed - La Guerre
  4. I Was With You At The End - Forrester
  5. In Two - Psychic Heat
  6. Nancy - Ugly Cowboys
  7. Wicked Wits - Barefoot Cult
  8. Nog Champa - Blast Monkeys
  9. Vita West - Mosaic
