105 Live: March 29th, 2025
This week's show is dedicated to the 30 years of KJHK's Farmer's Ball! Guests Gus Ketchell and Gracie Hughes give us a run down of this 31st year of the band competition, along with a selection of tracks from past winners.
105 Live Playlist
- Forget the Odds - Decisive Drama
- Foster Oregon - Vitreous Humor
- Mystery of My Bed - La Guerre
- I Was With You At The End - Forrester
- In Two - Psychic Heat
- Nancy - Ugly Cowboys
- Wicked Wits - Barefoot Cult
- Nog Champa - Blast Monkeys
- Vita West - Mosaic