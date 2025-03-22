© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live

105 Live: March 22nd, 2025

Published March 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

A bumper episode with two live sets by Kat King, recorded at The Bottleneck, plus new releases, a quick preview of KJHK's Farmer's Ball and more!

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Run to the Sun - Discotek Mama
  2. Nancy - The Ugly Cowboys
  3. Saw What You Mean [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  4. Gone South [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  5. Relics of a Small Town - Old Sound
  6. Spanish Streets - Kiefer Luttrell
  7. Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  8. I Might Like It [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  9. New Sun [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
  10. Green Cross Green Shield - TtristanstarR
  11. Eyesore - Keo & Them
  12. Helicopter - The Shebangs
