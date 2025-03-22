105 Live: March 22nd, 2025
A bumper episode with two live sets by Kat King, recorded at The Bottleneck, plus new releases, a quick preview of KJHK's Farmer's Ball and more!
105 Live Playlist:
- Run to the Sun - Discotek Mama
- Nancy - The Ugly Cowboys
- Saw What You Mean [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- Gone South [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- Relics of a Small Town - Old Sound
- Spanish Streets - Kiefer Luttrell
- Living Room [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- I Might Like It [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- New Sun [Live at The Bottleneck] - Kat King
- Green Cross Green Shield - TtristanstarR
- Eyesore - Keo & Them
- Helicopter - The Shebangs