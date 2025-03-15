© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: March 15th, 2025

Published March 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

A live session from the Bottleneck stage with Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs, plus a selection of Celtic-flavored artists ahead of St Patrick's Day, and new hip hop and electronic!

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Freddie Kink - Kaw Tikis
  2. Faerie Queen from Cahersiveen - Dandelion Lakewood
  3. Night Travels - Ashley Davis
  4. In My Jeans [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  5. The Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  6. The Very Last Time [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  7. Eyesore - Keo & Them
  8. Flowers ft. Mindy - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
  9. What You Don't Know - Crown Cassette
