105 Live: March 15th, 2025
A live session from the Bottleneck stage with Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs, plus a selection of Celtic-flavored artists ahead of St Patrick's Day, and new hip hop and electronic!
105 Live Playlist:
- Freddie Kink - Kaw Tikis
- Faerie Queen from Cahersiveen - Dandelion Lakewood
- Night Travels - Ashley Davis
- In My Jeans [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- The Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- The Very Last Time [Live at the Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- Eyesore - Keo & Them
- Flowers ft. Mindy - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
- What You Don't Know - Crown Cassette