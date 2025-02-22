© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday Feb 22nd

Published February 22, 2025 at 6:17 PM CST
The Matchsellers in the KPR live performance studio

New releases, new genres and a new live studio session with The Matchsellers. All on this week's 105 Live!

105 Live Playlist:

  1. All Alone - LYXE
  2. Perfection - Page 7
  3. Somebody 2 Love Me - Black Light Animals
  4. Dalton Foundry [Live in KPR] - The Matchsellers
  5. Hard Times in Wyandotte County [Live in KPR] - The Matchsellers
  6. Shaky Motor [Live in KPR] - The Matchsellers
  7. I Love Old Guitars [Live in KPR] - The Matchsellers
  8. Spanish Streets - Kiefer Luttrell
  9. Sofa - SUNU
