105 Live: Saturday Feb 15th, 2025

Published February 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

This week’s 105 Live welcomes Lawrence-based singer-songwriter Aud Whitson with a live set from The Bottleneck and interview. Plus tracks from Kaw Tikis, Jessica Paige, Baldwin, Spencer & Rains, and The Roseline.

105 Live Playlist

  1. Cat Woman in Bat Cave - Kaw Tikis
  2. Move Along - Jessica Paige
  3. Bruise - Baldwin
  4. Nickels [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
  5. Feeling It [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
  6. At The Show Per Usual [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
  7. Nine Lives [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
  8. Cumberland Gap - Spencer & Rains
  9. Aloneness - The Roseline
