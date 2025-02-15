105 Live: Saturday Feb 15th, 2025
This week’s 105 Live welcomes Lawrence-based singer-songwriter Aud Whitson with a live set from The Bottleneck and interview. Plus tracks from Kaw Tikis, Jessica Paige, Baldwin, Spencer & Rains, and The Roseline.
105 Live Playlist
- Cat Woman in Bat Cave - Kaw Tikis
- Move Along - Jessica Paige
- Bruise - Baldwin
- Nickels [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
- Feeling It [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
- At The Show Per Usual [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
- Nine Lives [Live at Bottleneck] - Aud Whitson
- Cumberland Gap - Spencer & Rains
- Aloneness - The Roseline