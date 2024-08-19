© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

LIVE UPDATES

Kansas Election Coverage: 2024

Published August 19, 2024 at 3:40 PM CDT

Welcome to KPR's 2024 Election Headquarters! This is where you'll find Kansas general election results, Kansas primary results, DNC and RNC coverage, and more.

This page will update with new content as it becomes available.

DNC Coverage

Posted August 19, 2024 at 3:51 PM CDT
People stand in front of a sign featuring Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the United Center before the start of the Democratic National Convention Friday in Chicago.
NPR News
The DNC starts today. Here’s what you need to know
Jeongyoon Han
The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, just a month after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and a few short weeks after Harris got in the running for president.

Kansas Congressional Races

Posted August 7, 2024 at 3:59 PM CDT
Republican Derek Schmidt gesticulates while speaking at a candidate forum in Lyndon, Kansas.
Derek Schmidt and Nancy Boyda will face off in Kansas 2nd District race for Congress
Stephen Koranda
Schmidt won easily while Boyda narrowly beat her opponent.
Dr. Prasanth Reddy won the GOP primary for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District on Aug. 6, 2024. He'll face Rep. Sharice Davids in November's general election.
Rep. Sharice Davids will face Republican Prasanth Reddy in Kansas 3rd District election
Blaise Mesa
Reddy beat Karen Crnkovich in the GOP primary for the Kansas City-area Congressional seat. He leans far more conservative than Davids, and says that securing the border is his top priority.
This map compares the new 2nd District drawn in 2022 to the previous district. The new boundaries changed the demographics and political landscape of the district.
Statehouse News
Kansas has an all-out race for the 2nd District in Congress. Here’s what to know
Daniel Caudill
The district's new boundaries changed the demographics and political landscape. The race is attracting attention from both parties after sitting Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner said he would not run for reelection.

Kansas Primary Results

Posted August 6, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT

RNC Coverage

Posted July 9, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT
The ceiling of the Fiserv Forum is shown on the day before the Republican National Convention on Sunday in Milwaukee. Delegates, politicians and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place Monday through Thursday.
NPR News
RNC holds Trump's nominating convention this week. Follow NPR for live updates
NPR Washington Desk
Republicans kick off their four-day national convention in Milwaukee on Monday, which culminates with delegates officially nominating former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick.

