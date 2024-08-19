LIVE UPDATES
Kansas Election Coverage: 2024
Welcome to KPR's 2024 Election Headquarters! This is where you'll find Kansas general election results, Kansas primary results, DNC and RNC coverage, and more.
DNC Coverage
The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, just a month after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and a few short weeks after Harris got in the running for president.
Kansas Congressional Races
Schmidt won easily while Boyda narrowly beat her opponent.
Reddy beat Karen Crnkovich in the GOP primary for the Kansas City-area Congressional seat. He leans far more conservative than Davids, and says that securing the border is his top priority.
The district's new boundaries changed the demographics and political landscape. The race is attracting attention from both parties after sitting Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner said he would not run for reelection.
Kansas Primary Results
RNC Coverage
Republicans kick off their four-day national convention in Milwaukee on Monday, which culminates with delegates officially nominating former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick.
